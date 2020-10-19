THERE are a number of closures on Gwent's motorways this week.
Both the M4 and the M48 Severn Crossing will be impacted by closures.
The majority will be overnight closures, including on the M4 at Caerleon, Malpas and Coldra.
However others, such as the old Severn Crossing will also be closed for the duration of the weekend causing heavy disruption.
While the new circuit breaker lockdown will have an impact on how many of us are out and about this weekend, these are the closures to be aware of before restrictions come into force.
- M48 Eastbound: Junctions 2 - 1: People travelling to England will need to use the new Severn Crossing this week. Maintenance work will close the eastbound carriageway of the M48 between Junction 2 at Newhouse and Junction 1 at Aust each night this week. The closures will run between 9pm and 6am from Monday to Friday. The eastbound road will also be shut for the entire weekend until 10pm on Sunday.
- M4 Westbound, Junction 24 - 28: Maintenance work will close the M4 westbound between Junction 24 for Coldra and Junction 28 at Tredegar overnight on Wednesday. The carriageway will close at 8pm and remain shut until 5.30am on Thursday.
- M4 Eastbound, Junction 26 - 25: Disruption is expected on the M4 eastbound, between Junction 26 for Malpas and Junction 25 at Caerleon this week. There will be two overnight closures on the carriageway to carry out maintenance work. Starting at 8pm on Thursday, the road will remain closed until 6am on Friday, and then close again at 8pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday.