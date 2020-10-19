A YEAR group at a Newport school were sent home today, following a positive coronavirus case.

Year Eight at Bassaleg High School are now off school until after half term, with those identified as a close contact of the person affected self-isolating until October 29.

The school remains open for other year groups, with close contacts of the person involved given the appropriate advice.

In an e-mail earlier sent out to parents and guardians of Year Eight pupils they were asked to collect their children from the ‘outdoor year group zone… at the earliest possible opportunity’ or to give permission for them to walk home.

The e-mail added: "Please remember that it is only pupils within the Year Eight contact group who need to self-isolate; specifically there is no need for siblings of Year Eight pupils to be self-isolating."

IN OTHER NEWS:

Year Eight pupils from Bassaleg High School will work remotely from home, with live online lessons taking place from Wednesday (October 21).

Headteacher, Victoria Lambe, has thanked parents and carers for their swift response and added: "I am pleased to say that our systems and procedures were robustly followed and all pupils were self-isolated and collected from school safely.

"I must commend the maturity of Year Eight pupils who were absolutely brilliant in the way in which they conducted themselves today; supported by a great team effort on site and parents/carers."

People are advised to be alert for symptoms of coronavirus, which includes: