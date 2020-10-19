VICTIMS of hate crime took part in an online session to share their experiences with Gwent Police.

Police and Crime Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert and Chief Constable Pam Kelly took part in the session as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week.

“Hate crime is a horrible, complex crime that can leave victims dealing with physical and emotional damage for many years,” said PCC Cuthbert.

READ MORE:

“I was joined by the Chief Constable of Gwent Police Pam Kelly and we heard first-hand from victims about the appalling experiences they have been subjected to as they go about their daily lives.

“I am committed, through my Police and Crime Plan for Gwent, to tackling hate crime and improving the support offered to victims but we can only do that if we listen to what victims are telling us about their experiences.

“It was an incredibly valuable session and we had some open and honest discussions on both sides.

“I know it can be difficult for victims to share their stories and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to be involved.

“The bottom line is that hate crime will not be tolerated in Gwent. If you do experience it, we need to know about it, so please report it to Gwent Police.”

Hate crime can be reported to Gwent Police by calling 101, or via Gwent Police’s Facebook and Twitter pages. However, in an emergency, always call 999.

Support from a dedicated Hate Crime Support Officer is also available through the Connect Gwent Victims Hub on 0300 123 2133.