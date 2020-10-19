THE DRILL Hall in Chepstow and Abergavenny Museum will be moving more of their events online.

An eight-week course of talks from Monmouthshire lecturer Eleanor Bird will focus on The Treasures of the Royal Collection.

If you sign up for the event you will be able to explore one of Europe’s most extraordinary collections of art – learning about the work behind it.

In the hour-long talks via Zoom, Ms Bird will discuss some of the key works from the collection, setting them in their art historical context and in their historical background.

Unlike many grand European art collections, the Royal Collection has survived to be enjoyed today, despite most of its works being sold-off during the Civil War.

As well as examining many paintings, the course will explore the stories behind their acquisition.

In particular, looking at Charles I’s dangerous obsession for collecting, which began when he crossed Europe in disguise to meet a possible Spanish bride, and the passion for gift-giving between Victoria and Albert, who catalogued and expanded the collection to include mediaeval altarpieces.

Works covered will span the centuries from the early Renaissance to the 19th century masters and along the way, the lectures will touch on everything from solid silver furniture to Roman cameos to the glittering jewels which are the now-controversial spoils of Empire.

MonLife Heritage Museums are launching the start of the eight-week courses in Welsh Museums Festival week this year.

There are two opportunities to join in online: Mondays 2-3pm, from October 26, or Wednesdays 10.30-11.30am, from October 28.

Advance booking is essential and all bookings must be made by midnight Thursday, October 22. The course fee is £40.

Booking is online only at www.visitmonmouthshire.com/art-history.