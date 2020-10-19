WALES will enter a second lockdown period later this week in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus and ease the pressures on the NHS.

The new lockdown has been variously described as a 'fire break' or 'circuit break'.

It will begin at 6pm this Friday (October 23) and end on Monday, November 9.

The new rules will apply to everybody in Wales, regardless of whether they live in an area currently in a local lockdown.

But how will these new rules affect how we work, travel, go to school, and socialise?

Below, we've rounded up answers to some questions about the new rules.

Will this be the same as the lockdown in the spring?

Generally speaking, yes. The Welsh Government said everyone must stay at home except for a very small number of reasons.

People should also work from home if this is possible, and people must not socialise (indoors or outdoors) with anyone not from their own household.

The main difference is that this time, the lockdown restrictions are for a fixed time only.

When did ministers make this decision?

The first minister announced the new lockdown rules this afternoon, following discussions with ministers and local representatives -- such as police forces and county councils -- over the weekend.

But speculation over such measures were reported widely on the weekend following an apparent leak.

Mark Drakeford has expressed disappointment over the leak.

When will the new lockdown rules end?

The first minister has ruled out extending the 'circuit break' beyond November 9.

He said: "There was debate about the time-period of the circuit breaker: it would either have to be a longer less strict one, or a shorter more strict one.

“The technical advisory group suggested we go for short and sharp; this is the shortest we could make it."

This fixed time period will not be extended, according to Mr Drakeford.

Who can I meet up with during the lockdown?

You can only socialise with the people with whom you live (your household).

Indoor or outdoors meetings with people not in your household are not permitted during the 'circuit-break' period.

This means plans to celebrate with others on Hallowe'en or Bonfire Night will have to be abandoned.

Trick-or-treating and gatherings for firework displays will not be allowed during the lockdown, Mr Drakeford said.

The first minster also encouraged people to "self-regulate" their social lives to reduce pressure on the police.

What if I live alone, or if I am a single parent?

Adults living alone or in a single-parent household will be able to form a bubble with one other household -- no matter where they live -- under the circuit-break rules.

Currently, people living in local lockdown areas cannot form 'bubbles' or 'extended households'.

But Mr Drakeford said these rules were being relaxed, so that adults in these situations can connect with family or friends.

These adults will be allowed to form a 'bubble' or 'extended household' outside their own council area, the first minister confirmed.

Will local lockdown rules still apply where I live?

The new national lockdown rules will replace any local restrictions currently in place across Wales from 6pm on Friday.

This means the rules will be the same in every part of Wales during the 'circuit-break' period.

Currently, the Welsh Government has not decided if local lockdown rules will return following the end of the national restrictions on November 9.

Discussions are ongoing in the Welsh Government regarding the next steps.

Which businesses will be affected?

Generally, non-essential businesses in the hospitality, leisure and retail sector will all have to close during the new lockdown.

Employees in other sectors are being encouraged to work from home, if possible.

Businesses affected by the 'circuit break' may be eligible for a grant as part of a new £300 million fund announced by the Welsh Government.

What if I need to self-isolate?

People on low incomes may be eligible for a £500 payment from the Welsh Government.

How will schools be affected?

This year's half-term holiday will continue as planned, with the last day of school being Friday.

For all pupils in primary and secondary education, schools will reopen on Monday, November 2.

This will also be the case for secondary school pupils in Years 7 and 8.

All other secondary school pupils will continue to learn online until November 9, when the 'circuit break' ends.

Pupils who have exams are allowed to attend school to sit the exam.

Universities will continue a 'blended learning' approach, combining online learning with face-to-face teaching.

Can I exercise or do sport?

People will be allowed to leave their homes to exercise, but it is recommended that this be done locally.

Exercise with other people will not be allowed, and all amateur sport will be stopped during the lockdown.

Professional sports can continue, because this counts as work.

This means Newport County and the Dragons will be allowed to continue and fulfil their fixtures over the two-week period.

Can people still visit Wales?

Holiday-makers and other visitors must not come to Wales during the lockdown, Mr Drakeford said.

“These measures are not to keep people away, they’re not because we don’t look forward to visits, but now is not the moment," he said.

"We need your help as much as we need the help of people who live in Wales."

People living in England will be allowed to travel to work in Wales, and vice versa -- providing they cannot work from home.

What about seaside towns that rely on tourism?

There will be no exception for such places.

Mr Drakeford said he recognised seaside towns had endured "a torrid time" and said specific help would be given to the beleaguered tourism industry.

How will the lockdown affect Remembrance Sunday commemorations?

Remembrance Sunday (which falls on November 8 this year) is always an important event in the calendar.

This year would, under normal circumstances, be no exception -- coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Mr Drakeford said Remembrance Sunday would be an exception to the lockdown rules, meaning some events organised by the Royal British Legion will be able to go ahead.

Why are areas with low rates of coronavirus infection being locked-down?

Mr Drakeford said the gap between areas with high rates of coronavirus and those with low rates was "narrowing".

This is why areas like Monmouthshire, which have not gone into local lockdown this autumn, are still being included in the 'circuit break'.

Will this 'circuit-break' lockdown work?

According to Mr Drakeford, we won't see any results by November 9.

But the lockdown will have an impact on transmission rates in the weeks that follow.

"We have a small window to act and we need everyone's help," he said.

"This is the moment to come together, to protect our NHS, and to save lives."

