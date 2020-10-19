POLICE officers found a stash of cannabis in Newport today (Monday) and have issued a tongue-in-cheek appeal to find its owner.
Gwent Police officers were called to Morris Street, next to the George Street Bridge, earlier today following reports of anti-social behaviour.
They said a group of youths left the scene when officers arrived.
The police found and seized the stash of drugs, comprising 14 small snap bags of cannabis.
"Weed love to know who these 14 bags belong to," the officers said afterwards.
Factfile: Cannabis
- A Class-B drug, cannabis is the most commonly-used illegal drug in the UK – one in seven adults in Wales and England have used cannabis in the past year.
- Among young people (16-24 years old), 17 per cent have used cannabis in the past year – the highest proportion for a decade.
- Possession of cannabis has a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.
- But police can issue warnings to first-time offenders caught with a small amount of cannabis for personal use. Second-time offenders can be given an £90 on-the-spot fine.
- Supplying (dealing) or producing (growing) cannabis carries a maximum penalty of up to 14 years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.
- In 2017-18, police forces in Wales and England seized a total of 351,847 cannabis plants.
- Police also seized three tonnes of herbal cannabis and 654kg of cannabis resin in the same year.