A BOOK celebrating Newport Market in its traditional form, ahead of a major redevelopment, will be launched next month.

Newport Market, which is due to undergo a £12million redevelopment by Loft-Co, is an historic part of Newport city centre, with the Victorian building - featuring a barrel-vaulted roof and tower - dating back to 1899.

Photographer Kamila Jarczak hopes to capture Newport Market as it was in 2018 and 2019 with a book featuring hundreds of positive photos and testimonials.

A smiling face at Newport Market's flea market. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

Ms Jarczak, who was behind the Women of Newport exhibition which snowballed and became a long-term project, chose this positive point of view as during this time her job was to take photos of the market, including the flea market upstairs, encouraging shoppers to visit.

She has more than 300 photos of Newport Market, with a focus on vibrant colours, and the smiles of traders and customers alike.

A former stall at Newport Market. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

Ms Jarczak said: “There’s so much negativity at the moment that I wanted to do something positive, dedicating it to the friendly community at Newport Market."

The A4 book will feature hundreds of photos taken by Ms Jarczak in 2018 and 2019, with positive testimonials included from people involved with Newport Market.

A woman enjoying Newport Market's flea market. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

Businesswoman Annette Farmer, who runs Xclusive Jewellery which moved from Newport Market to High Street last year, will write an introduction to the book.

She has also helped Ms Jarczak get in touch with people who may want to offer insight or stories.

Annette Farmer

Ms Jarczak explained: “It’s an honour to involve Annette as she introduced me to Newport Market and has done so much for me.

“The book focuses on the last two years [2018 and 2019], but traders from before that time are welcome to have their say = I want to make a happy memory of the market during this time. It’s the end of an era.

“The book is dedicated to the lovely, friendly people who kept the market alive over the last few years. I loved being there.”

Rogerstone banker-turned-author, Sarah Hayden-Woods, who is part of the Women of Newport project, will proof-read and edit testimonials for the book, which is due to be launched next month as part of the Art On The Hill festival.

Sarah-Hayden Woods who will help with the book. Picture: Kamila Jarczak

Art On The Hill is a three-day festival celebrating arts and creativity in west Newport which has adapted to the challenges of coronavirus and will take place on November 27-29.

There will be a variety of talent on offer as part of the festival, which first launched in 2017.

Although Ms Jarczak has more than 300 photographs of Newport Market, she will not use all of them, as she wants the book to be affordable, and to offer some positive nostalgia on Newport Market.

Those involved with Newport Market who would like to share share positive stories to potentially include in the book, can email Ms Jarczak through photographybykamila@gmail.com