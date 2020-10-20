PUPILS from three schools in Torfaen are self-isolating after being identified as possible contacts of coronavirus cases.
Griffithstown Primary School, West Monmouth School, and Abersychan School are all affected.
The schools' headteachers wrote to parents on Sunday to inform them their children would have to self-isolated in line with government rules.
At Griffithstown Primary, Year 5 and 6 pupils must self-isolate for a 14-day period beginning on Thursday, October 15.
At West Monmouth School, Year 8 pupils must self-isolate for 14 days from Tuesday, October 13.
And at Abersychan School, it is also Year 8 pupils who must self-isolate.
Pupils – like adults – who self-isolate must not leave their homes and must not invite people to their homes.
This guidance covers term-time as well as the half-term holiday, which begins next Monday.
More information on self-isolation can be found here: www.gov.wales/daily-contact-tracing-check-symptoms-guidance-and-support