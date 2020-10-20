THE family of a man who's been missing for more than two weeks are 'desperate' to find him.

Jim Kingsbury was reported missing on Monday, October 5.

He is currently living in Brecon, after moving from the Ystradgynlais area, and may be in the South Wales Valleys or South Powys areas.

Mr Kingsbury also has links to Durham.

Mr Kingsbury's family said: "We are desperate to know where Jim is.

"This is not like him, it’s totally out of character. He is a dedicated NHS nurse and volunteers as a biker for the blood service."

"Please Jim, get in touch. We need to know you are okay," they added.

"We miss you. We just want you home."

Anyone with information on Mr Kingsbury's whereabouts or his movements over the last two weeks is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either through their website dyfed-powys.police.uk or through e-mailing contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, people with information can call 101.

Those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired can text 07811 311 908.