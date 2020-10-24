THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing to fraud and grievous bodily harm with intent to knife crime.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

James Bufton

South Wales Argus:

Con artist James Bufton funded a champagne lifestyle in lap dancing clubs through swindling investors as he masqueraded as a shrewd and successful stockbroker.

He scammed close family, friends, strangers and the taxpayer out of £1 million.

Bufton, 26, from Newport, who was branded as the “lowest of the low” by one victim, was jailed for six years.

Ryan Tooth

South Wales Argus:

Thug Ryan Tooth put a policeman in hospital with a serious head injury after an alcohol-fuelled attack at a bus station.

The officer had to be taken for treatment in A&E after being assaulted in Abergavenny last October.

Tooth, 22, of Harrow Way, Kingsnorth, Kent, was jailed for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Matthew Davies

South Wales Argus:

Matthew Davies put the lives of a police helicopter crew in danger when he shone a laser in the eyes of the pilot.

He deliberately dazzled Robert Humphries and his three passengers over a built-up area in Caerphilly as he smoked a cigarette in his back garden.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told the 33-year-old: “The consequences would have been devastating for those on board had they lost control.”

Davies was jailed for seven months.

Oliver Rundu

South Wales Argus:

Teenager drug dealer Oliver Rundu was sent to a young offender institution for three years and four months for trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The 19-year-old, of Bolt Close, Newport, was also locked up for being armed with a knife.

Police recovered drugs worth more than £6,500 from him.

David Rista

South Wales Argus:

David Rista left his brother-in-law permanently disabled after he mowed him down in a horrific hit-and-run revenge attack.

He mounted a kerb whilst driving at around 30mph in a Vauxhall Corsa before hitting his victim and sending him flying through the air.

Rista 25, of Rugby Road, Newport, was jailed for 11 years.

Steven Podmore

South Wales Argus:

A knifeman was jailed after he was found with a blade and drugs on a city street.

Steven Podmore, 45, of Ombersley Road, Newport, was locked up for six months.

He was arrested on Rogerstone’s Ruskin Avenue on June 10.