THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from drug dealing to fraud and grievous bodily harm with intent to knife crime.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

James Bufton

Con artist James Bufton funded a champagne lifestyle in lap dancing clubs through swindling investors as he masqueraded as a shrewd and successful stockbroker.

He scammed close family, friends, strangers and the taxpayer out of £1 million.

Bufton, 26, from Newport, who was branded as the “lowest of the low” by one victim, was jailed for six years.

READ MORE: Masked armed robbers threatened to stab shopworker in terrifying raid

Ryan Tooth

Thug Ryan Tooth put a policeman in hospital with a serious head injury after an alcohol-fuelled attack at a bus station.

The officer had to be taken for treatment in A&E after being assaulted in Abergavenny last October.

Tooth, 22, of Harrow Way, Kingsnorth, Kent, was jailed for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

READ MORE: Third-strike burglar with drink problem jailed after he raided neighbour’s home

Matthew Davies

Matthew Davies put the lives of a police helicopter crew in danger when he shone a laser in the eyes of the pilot.

He deliberately dazzled Robert Humphries and his three passengers over a built-up area in Caerphilly as he smoked a cigarette in his back garden.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told the 33-year-old: “The consequences would have been devastating for those on board had they lost control.”

Davies was jailed for seven months.

MORE NEWS: University graduate caught with £14k of cocaine ‘trusted drugs gang member’

Oliver Rundu

Teenager drug dealer Oliver Rundu was sent to a young offender institution for three years and four months for trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The 19-year-old, of Bolt Close, Newport, was also locked up for being armed with a knife.

Police recovered drugs worth more than £6,500 from him.

MORE NEWS: Care home manager jailed for swindling resident who thought she was her friend

David Rista

David Rista left his brother-in-law permanently disabled after he mowed him down in a horrific hit-and-run revenge attack.

He mounted a kerb whilst driving at around 30mph in a Vauxhall Corsa before hitting his victim and sending him flying through the air.

Rista 25, of Rugby Road, Newport, was jailed for 11 years.

READ MORE: ‘Greedy’ manager betrayed small company owners by fleecing them out of thousands

Steven Podmore

A knifeman was jailed after he was found with a blade and drugs on a city street.

Steven Podmore, 45, of Ombersley Road, Newport, was locked up for six months.

He was arrested on Rogerstone’s Ruskin Avenue on June 10.