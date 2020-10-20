REALITY TV show I'm A Celebrity will go ahead, despite circuit-breaker lockdown in Wales.

Earlier in the year ITV announced that I'm A Celebrity, which is normally filmed in Australia, would instead take place at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

This announcement was due to coronavirus but - following yesterday's announcement that Wales will beging a fire-break lockdown from 6pm on Friday October 23 - there was uncertainty on whether the show would go ahead.

Gwyrch Castle have confirmed that I'm A Celebrity will go ahead there as previously planned.

The Twitter account for the castle wrote: "Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming can continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law.

"We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!"

Gwrych Castle is near Abergele in North Wales, which is in Conwy which is already under local lockdown.

Although ITV have said that the new series of I'm A Celebrity will be in November they've not yet confirmed an official date, so it's possible filming will be once the circuit-breaker lockdown ends on November 9.