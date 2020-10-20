A NUMBER of leading retailers including Argos, Lidl and River Island have urgently recalled a number of products.

We've put together all the details from each company.

If you have bought any of the following products, return them immediately.

What have Argos recalled?

Argos have recalled a number of baby highchairs.

In a note to shoppers, spokesperson from Argos said: "We want to bring your attention to a safety issue with the following Cuggl highchairs:

"Cuggl Little Sheep Deluxe Highchair, catalogue number 819/5584.

"Cuggl Plum Deluxe Highchair, catalogue number 759/3187.

"Cuggl Pumpkin Deluxe Highchair, catalogue number 707/8956.

"Testing has shown in some cases the back of the highchair could fail, resulting in a child falling from the highchair.

"If you have a Cuggl Little Sheep Deluxe Highchair, Cuggl Plum Deluxe Highchair or Cuggl Pumpkin Deluxe Highchair, STOP USING IT IMMEDIATELY and return it to an Argos store for a full refund of £39.99/?48.99. You will not need a receipt.

"The safety of our customers is our highest priority, please be assured that no other highchair is affected by this issue. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this issue. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us on our helpline on: UK freephone - 0800 0113 462, ROI freephone - 1800 946 744."

What have River Island recalled?

River Island have recalled several items of baby clothing.

Product details:

Product No. 496977

Name: White Broderie Romper

Sold from May to September 2020

Product No. 496979

Name: White Broderie Dress and Knickers

Sold from May to April to May 2020

River Island said: "It has come to our attention that the above products do not meet our usual high standards for quality and safety as the metal decals may become detached from this specific broderie fabric, which could present a choking hazard.

"As customer safety is our highest priority, we are immediately recalling these styles.

"Please note this recall does not affect any other River Island product with decals."

"Return the whole product to us in store or post them to us for a full refund inclusive of postage.

"Identification numbers can be found printed on the garment wash care label.

Returns address: Freepost, RI Customer Service Parcels

"We thank you for your cooperation and apologise for any inconvenience."

What are Lidl recalling?

Lidl have issued a recall for the Silvercrest 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and Battery / Charger.

Lidl said: "The supplier, Hoyer Handel GmbH, is recalling the above-mentioned product as it may pose as a fire hazard when in use and when charging.

"Neither the vacuum cleaner nor the battery or charger should be used.

"If you have bought the above-mentioned product, and are already making an essential trip to a Lidl GB store you can return the item to the store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

"Alternatively, please dispose of the product and email customer.services@lidl.co.uk, including a photo of the affected product. The Customer Services team will process this refund via letter.

"No other Silvercrest products in Lidl GB stores are affected by this recall.

"Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Customer Services on 0370 444 1234."