POLICE are appealing for information to find a 21-year-old from Monmouthshire who has not been seen since Friday.
Efstratios Petrovits was reported as missing from the Goytre area, near Abergavenny, on Friday, October 16 shortly before 8pm.
Concern is growing for his welfare.
Gwent Police have said: “He is described as being 5ft 5ins, of medium build with short dark brown hair.
“He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark blue jeans, navy trainers along with a red, green and yellow beanie type hat.”
He has links to the Caerphilly area.
Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him but to contact police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2000378014.
Alternatively, contact Gwent Police through their Facebook or Twitter page.