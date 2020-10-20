A MAN will appear in court today facing two charges of assaulting police officers.
Gwent Police arrested the man at Royal Gwent Hospital, in Newport, on Sunday October 18 after they received reports of an assault at the hospital.
The man, who is from Newport, has also been charged with criminal damage to a police car and common assault.
Gwent Police have been contacted for more details.
