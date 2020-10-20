BABY retailer Mothercare has made its much-anticipated return to the high street after teaming up with Boots.

We've put together what you need to know about the return of Mothercare across the UK.

When did Mothercare return to the high street?

The Mothercare range launched on Boots' website on September 25, and was swiftly followed by the start of a gradual roll out to more than 400 Boots stores across the UK from September 28.

As part of the launch, Boots say shoppers will be able to shop the Mothercare clothing range and iconic nursery items as well as popular brands including iCandy and Bugaboo, with new products being added monthly.

MORE NEWS:

The new Mothercare and Premium Nursery Zones will begin to open in 10 stores up and down the country from November - housing all the latest and most popular products in one place.

In the new zones there will be Baby Help Hubs which will provide customers with 1-2-1 assistance with purchases and access to expert Boots advice.

Boots say staff will be specially trained to help customers get the right product, that's customised to their needs.

What about the Parenting Club at Boots?

In an update to shoppers, Boots said: "Parenting Club at Boots continues to be one of the most competitive schemes on the high street, offering exclusive access to a host of perks, free gifts at key stages of baby's development and advice on the health and development of your little one."

What have Boots said?

Kevin Heath, trading director of Health, Wellness and Personal Care at Boots UK said: "Having a young family is an incredibly exciting and special time and we know from talking to our customers that having a wide range of great brands along with expertise under one roof is extremely important to them, and that's why we are reinventing and expanding our baby and toddler offering at Boots.

"We want to be the go-to place where customers can get everything they need from great value essentials, to pharmacy advice, whilst having a great shopping experience."

What have Mothercare said?

Kevin Rusling, chief operating officer at Mothercare said: "We are really excited that Mothercare is launching in Boots.

"It's the start of a partnership between two high street brands with a strong heritage, coming together to lead the way in parenting.

"As we settle into our new home both in-store and online, we hope to reconnect with our customers and offer support for every step of their journey."

The new launches from Boots include:

Mamas and Papas

Babystyle

Baby Jogger

Babyzen

Hifold

Gracco

iCandy

Bugaboo

Elsewhere, Boots have extended some of its much-loved ranges, which include:

Silvercross

Cybex

Britax

Which Boots Baby stores are set to open by mid-November?

The following Boots Baby stores scheduled to be completed by Friday, November 13, however the date is subject to change: