THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Thursday, October 15, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are holding a toy event as part of their Specialbuys set of deals.

These include:

A Little Town Wooden Aldi Supermarket will only be available to buy online for £39.99 each.

A Large Peter Rabbit Soft Toy (42cm) will go on sale for £14.99 each.

Plus, a Little Town Kids' Chevron Teepee will go on sale for £34.99 each.

For more details, visit Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products, including autumn fashion, baby car, home tech, plus indoor and outdoor plants.

These include:

Livergy Men’s Boots for £14.99 per pair.

A BT Video Baby Monitor for £39.99 each.

Plus, Silvercrest True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones for £24.99 each.

For more details, visit: Lidl.co.uk.