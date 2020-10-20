GAVIN and Stacey star Joanna Page has revealed the secret of her favourite moment in filming the legendary sitcom - when she was confronted by a male stripper in a leather thong.

Ms Page, now 43, admitted she had never seen a male stripper when one was roped in for Stacey's hen night before marrying Gavin in the beloved series, which was partially set in and around Barry.

And she was faced with the naked stripper called Toy Boy oiled up for her big scene with her hen party friends.

Ms Page admitted she was "in shock" - and had to film it five times before getting it just right.

The lively Welsh actress confessed to her favourite moment as she became a presenter for BBC Radio Wales taking over from The One Show's Alex Jones.

She said: "Filming the hen party was very memorable because we had a real-life stripper.

"I’ve never experienced a stripper before - and I’ve never experienced a stripper afterwards either.

"When we filmed it I just remember the camera was shaking because the cameraman was laughing so much.

"I was in shock, I was laughing hysterically, and I couldn’t stop talking about it that evening. It was an experience."

Writer Ruth Jones starred as Nessa for the raunchy hen night in a Cardiff club - where she ordered a drink by saying: "I'll have a pint - of wine."

But it was the "real-life male stripper called Toy Boy" which tickled Ms Page's fancy.

She later recalled: "We were in this nightclub and the director wanted us to rehearse. I've never experienced anything like it.

"The stripper whipped off his shirt and I remember my head being grabbed and rubbed into his chest, which he had already oiled up.

"Then he whipped off his trousers and by then I was hysterical. Everyone was standing around laughing that laugh when something terrible is happening to someone and you just thank God it's not you. I was the person it was happening to.

"The stripper then jumped in the air and got on top of me. I saw his leather thong with 'TB' for Toy Boy on it in little crystals.

"I remember thinking: 'I am acting so he can't possibly go any further'. With that, he whipped off the thong.

"All of the crew were watching and James Corden was sitting in a corner laughing. I didn't have a clue it was going to happen but I had to start again and do it for another five times."