AN INVESTMENT of £1 million will be put into a Wales-wide scheme by the Welsh Government to help carers.

The fund is to ensure unpaid carers can access additional financial support towards their caring role with grants of up to £300 per carer.

The grant, which was announced today by the Welsh Government, will be delivered through Carers Trust Wales and their network partners.

Simon Hatch, director of Carers Trust Wales, said: “Today’s funding announcement is an important step towards recognising and addressing the very real and growing pressures facing thousands of unpaid carers across Wales.

“For many carers, the pandemic has had a significant and negative impact on their health, wellbeing and financial security. As we approach what is likely to be a very challenging winter for health and social services, our communities and people across Wales, we are delighted that Carers Trust Wales and our network partners are able to act swiftly to get these essential grants to those most in need.

“We welcome Welsh Government’s investment to support carers experiencing financial hardship and look forward to working with them to ensure all carers get the recognition they deserve and the support they need.”

Deputy minister for health and social services, Julie Morgan MS, said: “We are immensely grateful to Wales’ huge army of dedicated unpaid carers who have done so much to look after others during the pandemic.

“We have seen unpaid carers working longer hours and the pandemic has made it more difficult for carers to cope with their caring role and live the life they choose. Some are struggling to cope with the extra costs caused by Covid-19 and the aim of the Carers Support Fund is to help alleviate some of this additional, unnecessary pressure.

“I look forward to talking to carers and their representatives as part of our consultation on a new national plan. I urge anyone connected to caring to submit their thoughts.”

More information about accessing the grants will be made available in early November on the Carers Trust website Carers.org/wales