AN ABERSYCHAN road will be closed for three days at the start of November to install new fibre optic broadband.
A section of Lower Harpers Road in Abersychan will be closed from its junction with Victoria Road to its junction with Hillrise.
The closure will take place from 8am on Monday, November 2, to 6pm on Wednesday, November 4.
An alternative route will be available along A4043 Cwmavon Road, Station Street, Broad Street, Union Street, Foundary Road, B4246 Lodge Road, Commercial Road, Albert Road, New Road, Emlyn Road, New Road, Herberts Road, Stanley Road, Harpers Road and viceversa.
The temporary road closure will be in effect to install a new section of duct in order to provide new fibre broadband.
The closures dates could be extended should the contractor experience any unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions on site during the week.
Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times as far as reasonably practicable, along with pedestrian access.