A NEWPORT teenager has appeared in court charged with multiple driving offences following a crash in Newport on Sunday.
Joel Phillips, 18, was arrested by Gwent Police following an incident in the Eveswell area of the city.
READ MORE:
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 2.35pm on Sunday, October 18, a car failed to stop for officers in Newport. The car later collided with parked cars on Carisbrooke Road, Newport.
"An 18-year-old man from Newport was arrested yesterday.
"He has since been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis."
Phillips appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning.
He will now appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday, November 16.
Comments are closed on this article.