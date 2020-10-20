A TWEET spreading false coronavirus conspiracy theories about a Gwent hospital has been debunked by a health board.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board derided the comments, debunking the claims made in the 25 tweet thread about Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny.

The thread - which has been retweeted more than 2,000 times - cites "a source", claiming that 200 of the hospital's 250 beds were currently empty.

The health board has now made it clear that is was not true.

There are in fact 260 beds in Nevill Hall Hospital, and all are fully utilised.

The user, from "rural east Kent" with detailed information about healthcare in Gwent, also claimed that doctors and surgeons had so little to do that they were playing golf.

Again, the health board said this information was incorrect and that all of the hospitals in the area were currently "incredibly busy".

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "Our hospitals are currently incredible busy and we can confirm that the information in this tweet is incorrect.

"Nevill Hall Hospital has 260 beds, which are fully utilised.

"One ward was closed last week for deep cleaning but this has now reopened."

The conspiracy theory also drew the ire of a number of people on Twitter.

One said: "A total pack of lies.

"What would the motivation for doctors to be making this all up be?"

Another added: "Fascinating that someone in Kent seems to know better than Aneurin Bevan themselves.

"Judith Paget (chief executive) must beside herself, as clearly her job is now at risk and this tool is poised to take over.

"These people make me sick."

Alun Davies, MS for Blaenau Gwent, praised those calling out the tweet.

He said: "Always important to call out these lies and this sort of conspiracy theory."