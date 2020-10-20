A MAN has denied being responsible for causing the death of a Newport pensioner following a road crash last year.
Jonathan Regan, 34, of Myrtle Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, appeared before the city’s magistrates in connection with the death of 77-year-old Pamela Blatchly.
The defendant is charged with causing her death by driving without due care and attention in a Volkswagen Fox on the A48.
He pleaded not guilty.
The allegation relates to an incident at Castleton, Newport, on September 24, 2019.
Regan was granted unconditional bail and is due to appear before the city’s crown court on November 13.
Following her death, Mrs Blatchly’s family said: “She was a wonderful, kind and generous lady who will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.”
