TEN more coronavirus deaths have reported today in Wales - including one in Gwent - and there have been 1,148 new confirmed cases.

Of the new cases, 133 are in Gwent, as follows: Caerphilly - 61; Torfaen - 24; Blaenau Gwent - 20; Newport - 14; Monmouthshire - 14.

There have now been 1,722 coronavirus-related deaths in Wales since the pandemic began according to Public Health Wales, with 291 of these in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area).

The number of daily cases in Wales is among the highest since April.

The rolling weekly case rates in Gwent - to October 17- continue to rise, with the rate in Blaenau Gwent now at 168.9 per 100,000 population. The county borough is currently the only part of Gwent to have a higher weekly case rate than the all-Wales average (140.9 per 100,000).

But rates across Gwent, as with most of Wales, continue to rise. The latest rolling weekly case rate for Caerphilly is 117.6 per 100,000, while in Monmouthshire it is now 87.7. In Torfaen it is 83, and in Newport 58.8.

Cardiff recorded 223 new coronavirus cases today, as its rolling weekly case rate to October 17 is 283.7 per 100,000, the highest in Wales.

Three other parts of Wales now have weekly case rates above 200 per 100,000 - Merthyr Tydfil (217.2), Rhondda Cynon Taf (201), and Wrexham (200.8).

The proportion of positive coronavirus tests in Blaenau Gwent remains at around one in seven (14.1 per cent). In Cardiff it is 18.3 per cent, in Rhondda Cynon Taf 16.7 per cent, and in Merthyr Tydfil 15 per cent.

Today's confirmed cases across Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 223

Swansea - 90

Neath Port Talbot - 69

Wrexham 66

Caerphilly - 61

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 50

Flintshire - 49

Bridgend - 39

Carmarthenshire - 36

Conwy - 28

Torfaen - 24

Gwynedd - 23

Merthyr Tydfil - 23

Denbighshire - 22

Blaenau Gwent - 20

Powys - 19

Anglesey - 17

Monmouthshire - 14

Newport - 14

Pembrokeshire - 14

Vale of Glamorgan - 12

Ceredigion - three

Unknown location - 15

Resident outside Wales - 116

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.