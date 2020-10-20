PUPILS at four schools in Blaenau Gwent have been told to self-isolate for 14 days after six pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

The four schools requiring some pupils to self-isolate are Abertillery Learning Community’s Six Bells campus, Ystruth Primary School, Tredegar Comprehensive School and Ebbw Fawr Learning Community’s Secondary Phase.

At Abertillery Learning Community’s Six Bells campus, 38 nursery class children have been told to self-isolate along with two members of staff after a nursery pupil tested positive for the virus.

The first day of isolation for these close contacts was October 17.

At Ystruth Primary School in Blaina, 28 youngsers in Year 4 have been told to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive to coronavirus. A learning support assistant and a teacher will also have to self-isolate for 14 days.

All these pupils and staff will return to school after half term on November 2.

All Year 9 pupils at Tredegar Comprehensive School will extend their self-isolation period until October 27, with the exception of class 9/3, who would not have had contact with the positive pupil as the class was already self-isolating.

Thirty-four pupils in Year 7 class 1 have also been told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community’s Secondary Phase has identified two positive coronavirus cases in a Year 7 class. The whole class of 28 pupils, along with four additional pupils, has been told to self-isolate. Three of these additional pupils are in the same mathematics intervention group and one is a friend.

No members of staff have been identified as needing to self-isolate with this positive case. The first day of self-isolation was yesterday, October 19.

All affected people have been contacted.

A council statement says: “Procedures are already in place within all Blaenau Gwent schools to limit group numbers and pupil contact, coupled with enhanced cleaning regimes.

“There is no need for anyone who has not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned. Only the child needs to self-isolate, and not siblings or family members.

“If symptoms develop within the household everyone must then self-isolate and arrange for a test for the person who is symptomatic – https://gov.wales/apply-coronavirus-covid-19-test.”