A STAR-STUDDED list of presenters has been confirmed for the British Academy Cymru Awards.
BAFTA Cymru has revealed the names of the presenters and other special guests taking part in this Sunday’s British Academy Cymru Awards, which is being streamed from 7pm on BAFTA Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The ceremony, hosted by The One Show's TV presenter Alex Jones, will have numerous celebrities presenting awards, including:
- Alexandra Riley (The End of the F***ing World, In My Skin)
- Amber Davies (Love Island, 9 to 5 The Musical)
- Asif Kapadia (The Warrior, Senna, Amy)
- Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, The Mask of Zorro)
- Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials, Logan)
- Jo Hartley (This Is England, Eddie the Eagle, After Life, In My Skin)
- Classical singer Katherine Jenkins
- Lin Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Mary Poppins Returns, His Dark Materials)
- Patricia Allison (Sex Education),
- Tom Ellis (Lucifer, Miranda)
- Tom Rhys Harries (White Lines, Hunky Dory)
As previously announced, the Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television Award will be presented to Art Director/Production Designer Les Dilley and will include special messages from Star Wars creator George Lucas and director of Avatar and Titanic James Cameron, as well as John Landis, Micky MacPherson, Mimi Leder and Sir Ridley Scott.
Event sponsors and partners have been confirmed as Audi UK, Bad Wolf, BBC Cymru Wales, Boom, Buzz Magazine, Cardiff Council, Champagne Taittinger, Channel 4, Cuebox, Decade 10, Deloitte, Whitelight, Gorilla, ITV Wales, San Pellegrino/Acqua Panna, S4C, Trosol, Villa Maria and Working Word.
The British Academy Cymru Awards will be available to watch, through BAFTA Cymru's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, from 7pm on Sunday October 25.