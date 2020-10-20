CALLS to review the safety of the Southern Distributor Road in Newport have been backed by senior councillors after a 16-year-old boy died in a crash.

Cyclist Joshua Fletcher, from Newport, was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus outside the Blaina Wharf pub on the westbound carriageway on Friday at around 2pm.

The driver of the Focus, a 28-year-old man from Rhondda Cynon Taff, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Gwent Police is continuing to investigate the crash.

Lliswerry resident Paul Flynn has written to the leader of Newport council, Cllr Jane Mudd, chief constable of Gwent Police, Pam Kelly, and MPs Jessica Morden and Ruth Jones, urging them to review the safety of the road on both sides of the bridge.

Mr Flynn is calling for leaders to join together to review accident statistics and whether action can be taken to make the road safer.

Councillor Matthew Evans, Newport council’s Conservative group leader, said he would welcome “an urgent safety review” to examine accident statistics on the SDR.

“It was a terrible tragedy and I would welcome an urgent safety review to ascertain all the facts regarding serious accidents on this stretch of road,” he said.

“I will be discussing this with my group but on a personal level I would want to see the outcomes and recommendations of any review before supporting any actions.”

Newport Independent Party group leader, Cllr Kevin Whitehead, said “a full review” of the road should be carried out.

“I think the whole SDR set up needs looking at and quick,” he said.

“It seems to be one thing after another.

“Any incident on there and traffic seems to come to a standstill.

“I was very sorry to hear of yet another tragic incident on that road and my thoughts are with the family.”

Leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, Cllr Carmel Townsend, has also backed the call.

“It does need looking at,” she said.

“I certainly do support any move to improve road safety along there.”

Lliswerry councillor Allan Morris urged motorists to take “full due care of cyclists”.

“I would love to see a safety review of the road and to raise awareness of the dangers to cyclists,” he said.

“I send my sympathies to all who knew the boy who died.”

A spokeswoman for Newport council said: “Most importantly, we would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Joshua.

“In such circumstances, the police will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. We and the road operator will support them fully in that process.

“When the investigation and legal processes have concluded, the council in its role as highway authority will work with the police to further examine the location and establish if any further measures need to be considered.”