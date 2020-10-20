THE new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - which will be filmed in Wales - will bring some light relief during the 'circuit breaker' lockdown, according to minister Ken Skates.

During his lunchtime coronavirus briefing today, Tuesday, October 20, Mr Skates was asked the question about how the popular reality TV show – which is being filmed at Gwrych Castle, Abergele – will be able to continue when the rest of Wales has entered into the national ‘circuit-break lockdown.

Mr Skates said that he had been too busy to have been able to follow the saga of whether the hit reality TV series will continue, having been moved to the castle from the usual location in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He continued to say that the show going ahead will give a boost to the pandemic-weary people and tourist-hit businesses in North Wales.

Mr Skates said: “If it can continue in a Covid-safe way then clearly it has long-term benefits in terms of promoting North Wales.

“It may well be that the television-watching public just need something like that right now, because there is a wellbeing and mental health crisis at the moment, and we do need things that can unite people.

“This sort of programme can often do that.”

The circuit-break lockdown will begin on Friday, October 23 at 6pm and will last until Monday, November 9, where all but essential retail shops will close. This includes tourist attractions, pubs, restaurants and more businesses.

Gwrych Castle posted on their Twitter account the following to confirm that the series will still go ahead: "Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming can continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law.

"We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!"