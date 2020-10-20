Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’ve never tried the shoe brand Crocs, you probably don’t get what all the fuss is about. The colourful rubber sandals have been through a few years of infamy, thanks to their garish, not-so-classic design. After all, anyone can see that the shoes aren’t exactly chic!

Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean they aren’t making a serious comeback this year. Ariana Grande was even spotted in a pair last September. That’s right — crocs are actually fashionable now! And luckily, several styles are now on sale at Amazon.

We are a little bit obsessed with these sandals. Firstly, these shoes are super functional. We reviewed the classic crocs earlier this year and we loved pretty much everything about them. The roomy, supportive, lightweight feel of these shoes is definitely the first thing you’ll notice. In fact, once you’ve treated your feet to these sandals, it will be pretty hard to imagine going back to “normal” shoes.

Their versatile design with breathable holes and loose fit, crocs are perfect for the beach, the home, your errand run, the plane, brunch with the girls, walking the dog, and just about anything in between. And if they get dirty, not to worry — they’re incredibly easy to clean.

Plus, the “ugly” design grew on us — a lot! It turns out, crocs are actually a pretty cute addition to a casual outfit. You can even wear them with socks, like Ariana, and dress them up a little for an Autumn walk.

Sold yet? If you’re ready to try adding your first (or tenth) pair of Crocs to your wardrobe, Amazon has you covered.

The Classic Unisex Clog from Crocs in Black are currently going for £29.99, down from an RRP of £34.99. If you’re a purist, looking for a simple design and an ultra-comfy fit, this is the pair for you.

The Unisex Adults’ Crocband Clogs from Crocs are on offer for £20.80, down from an RRP of £34.99. This design features a sporty stripe around the bottom of the shoe, giving your Crocs a more modern, bold look.

For the same comfy feel without the same hole-filled design, try the Unisex Specialist II Vent Clogs, currently on sale for £29.99, down from an RRP £34.99.

Shop the entire Crocs range on Amazon

