MCDONALD'S have added a new item to its breakfast menu.

The fast-food chain have operated a reduced menu since gradually reopening nationwide in the summer, and earlier this month announced several new additions to the line-up.

Now, another product is set to go on sale across the country - the Breakfast Roll.

What is the Breakfast Roll - and when will it go on sale?

The new addition wil go on sale on Wednesday, October 21, following a successful trial in Ireland.

What does the Breakfast Roll include?

The roll contains delicious back bacon, a McDonald’s famous sausage patty, cheese and a freshly cracked free-range egg.

The item comes in a soft white roll with your choice of ketchup or brown sauce.

How much will it cost - and when can customers get it?

The Breakfast Roll is most commonly priced at £2.79 and Breakfast is served daily in restaurants from 5am until 11am.

What have McDonald's said about the new item?

The chain said: "McDonald’s is continually looking at safe ways to bring back fan favourite items and are currently unable to offer the breakfast wrap while maintaining social distancing."

What else have McDonald's added to the menu this Autumn?

McDonald’s have expanded its Quarter Pounder with Cheese range with not one, not two but three variants of the classic fan favourite.

Fans of fiery food can switch up a classic with the new Spicy Quarter Pounder with Cheese burger.

The chain say the burger 'packs in a mouth-watering 100 per cent beef quarter pounder patty, with two slices of pepper jack cheese, onions, jalapenos, mustard and a spicy ketchup in a sesame seed bun'.

Or those feeling fancy could try the new Quarter Pounder Deluxe.

The beef patty will be topped with shredded lettuce, a slice of tomato, slice of cheese, pickles, fresh onions, cool mayo, ketchup, mustard, and streaky bacon all in a round sesame topped bun.

The two new variants will be available alongside the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese and the 'iconic' Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The two new Quarter Pounders went on sale on Wednesday, October 7 and are available until Saturday, November 17.

What else is being added to the menu for a short time?

The new Quarter Pounders aren’t the only items being added to the menu – fans are also able to get their hands on the new McChicken BLT, which went on sale on Wednesday, October 7.

Plus the 'much-loved' Nacho Cheese Wedges returned as a portion of five or a Sharebox.

The Salted Caramel Latte completed the line-up of limited-edition classics available until Saturday, November 17.

What safety measures are in place at McDonald's branches?

In line with Government guidance, social distancing and safety measures at McDonald's restaurants remain in place.

This includes hand sanitiser at every entrance for delivery couriers, dine-in and takeaway customers, table-service and contact tracing for customers who dine-in, and carefully managing the number of customers and crew inside each restaurant.

How much will the limited menu items cost?

The prices are as follows: