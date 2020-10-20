PIZZA chain Domino's have called on people across the country to nominate their 'local legends' - the outstanding key workers who go above and beyond for their communities.

The competition will give winners free pizza for them, their household and their work colleagues for a whole year.

We've put together what you need to know - and how to nominate someone.

Who is eligible?

As the UK once again faces the reality of further restrictions, Domino’s say they want to recognise the efforts of all the unsung heroes keeping the country going.

Whether it be emergency services and health professionals, or teachers and supermarket staff, nominations for all professions delivering essential work are welcomed.

How will the winning local legends be drawn?

Deserving local legends will be drawn from across the UK, with each being granted a monthly pizza party delivery to savour safely within their ‘bubble’ every month for a year, creating a well-earned opportunity to enjoy some quality time together.

As an added bonus, the pizza company will deliver to their work colleagues, too.

Picture: Domino's Pizza/PA Wire

What have Domino's Pizza said?

Dominic Paul, the CEO of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC, said: “We want to say a heartfelt thank you to our amazing key workers across the country, who continue to support us all.

"Knowing many of you continue to quietly put in long hours to keep things moving, no matter what life throws at us, we wanted to give the nation’s heroes a guaranteed reason to relax, reflect and enjoy some down time with their household every month."

How to nominate someone

Domino’s will be accepting nominations for local legends until Friday, October 30, 2020.

Nominations can be made via the company's website. The winners will then be selected at random, before being announced on the week commencing Monday, November 16, 2020.

The full terms and conditions, as well as prize details, are available on the Domino's website.