A CRASH on the A472 in Caerphilly county borough is causing long traffic delays in the surrounding area.
UPDATE 7PM: The latest traffic reports show the road has been reopened and traffic has returned to normal.
The incident happened on the road between Bryn meadows and the traffic lights in Maesycwmmer, Gwent Police said.
The emergency services are currently at the scene and the A472 is closed.
Diversions are in place, and the latest traffic reports show very heavy traffic on adjoining roads in the Maesycwmmer area, including the A469 from Caerphilly.
Journeys between Abercynon and Newbridge are affected, traffic reports say.
The A4049 and B4252 are also affected by heavy traffic.