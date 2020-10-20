Year 10 pupils at Bassaleg School in Newport must self-isolate for 14 days after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.
The school has recorded two cases in as many days – yesterday, Year 8 pupils were told to self-isolate at home following a positive Covid-19 test.
In a letter to parents, Bassaleg School's headteacher, Victoria Lambe, said today (Tuesday) all close contacts of the Year 10 case had been identified and were receiving advice.
Pupils outside Year 10 – and Year 8 – who have not been identified in this way can continue to attend the school as normal.
All schools in Wales will break up for the half-term holiday at the end of this week, and most secondary school pupils will stay at home until Monday, November 9 as part of the new 'circuit break' or 'fire break' lockdown rules announced by the Welsh Government.
In her letter to parents, Ms Lambe advised parents what to do should their child develop any Covid-19 symptoms.
These are:
- a new continuous cough
- a high temperature
- a loss or change of sense of smell/taste.