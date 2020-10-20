A CHEPSTOW restaurant is re-opening its doors tomorrow after closing for two weeks - but will only be able to welcome diners in for a few days before Wales goes back into lockdown.
Earlier this month The Pepper Mill, on Chepstow High Street, temporarily closed for 14 days after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
Pizza from The Pepper Mill in Chepstow
Since then, the eaterie has undergone a deep clean, and will re-open at 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday, for dine-in, takeaway and deliveries
Unfortunately, just days later the new 'circuit breaker' lockdown will come into force, meaning they will only be able to offer takeaway and delivery.
In a statement the restaurant said: “The health and safety of our customers and staff is of the utmost importance.”
Milkshakes from The Pepper Mill in Chepstow
Roast dinner from The Pepper Mill in Chepstow
For more information visit peppermillchepstow.co.uk or search ‘The Pepper Mill’ in the app store.