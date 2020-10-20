A CHEPSTOW restaurant is re-opening its doors tomorrow after closing for two weeks - but will only be able to welcome diners in for a few days before Wales goes back into lockdown.

Earlier this month The Pepper Mill, on Chepstow High Street, temporarily closed for 14 days after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Since then, the eaterie has undergone a deep clean, and will re-open at 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday, for dine-in, takeaway and deliveries

Unfortunately, just days later the new 'circuit breaker' lockdown will come into force, meaning they will only be able to offer takeaway and delivery.

In a statement the restaurant said: “The health and safety of our customers and staff is of the utmost importance.”

For more information visit peppermillchepstow.co.uk or search ‘The Pepper Mill’ in the app store.