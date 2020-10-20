A 21-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother.
Garvey Gayle is accused of killing Michael Gayle, 54, and trying to kill Amanda Brookes, 50, in the St Mellons area of Cardiff last Friday on October 16.
He appeared before Cardiff Crown Court and was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on October 29.
Garvey Gayle, of Cypress Crescent, St Mellons, faces one charge of murder and one of attempted murder.
Judge Michael Fitton QC told the defendant his trial was scheduled to begin on May 17, 2021.
A family tribute released on the weekend said: “Michael was a gentle, loving man who doted on his lifelong partner, Amanda, and their four children.
“He was an adoring grandad with the kindest heart, whose smile always lit up the room.
“Michael enjoyed a private life with his family close at all times.
“Michael’s way of life did not associate with death, he believed life is eternal.
"Although we will soon be laying him to rest, it was important to him that we know he is forever present and his soul lives on. We take peace from that.
“He spent his life loving, guiding and protecting us.
“We thank everyone for their heartfelt messages at this difficult time and we appreciate your support.”
