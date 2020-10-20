LEGENDARY rock band Slade have had to cancel their 2020 Christmas tour - which was due to include a stop in Cardiff - due to coronavirus.
The group were due to come to Cardiff’s Tramshed on Friday, December 3 - but it has now been postponed to December 2021.
They issued a statement saying: “When we announced the tour four months ago there was a positive outlook for Christmas 2020.
“Devastatingly, this is not going to be the case.
“The health and safety of our fans, the band, crew, and venue staff is our upmost priority, so we hope you will understand this decision”.
All tickets purchased will be automatically transferred, if able to attend in 2021.
Tickets can be refunded if you cannot attend in 2021.