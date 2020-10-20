A NEW mobile testing centre for coronavirus will open tomorrow (Wednesday, October 21) for residents of the Caerphilly area.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board will open the temporary testing unit in Senghenydd.
The centre will be open for afternoon 'walk in' testing for residents of the Caerphilly area, by appointment only.
The unit will be located in Senghenydd RFC's car park (CF83 4ED) and will be open, 2pm-5.30pm, from Wednesday, October 21 until (and including) Monday, October 26.
MORE ON CORONAVIRUS:
- Health board debunks nonsense coronavirus conspiracy claims about Gwent hospital
- How will Wales' 'circuit break' lockdown affect health, education and the economy?
- Everything you need to know about Wales' new circuit-break lockdown
The health board urged anyone with even mild symptoms of Covid-19 – a new continuous cough, high temperature, or loss of taste and/or smell – to book a test by calling 0300 30 31 222 (Monday-Friday 8am-8pm; weekends 8am-6pm).
The Caerphilly area's other mobile walk-up testing unit, based at Caerphilly Leisure Centre (CF83 3SW), will remain open during this period (9am-midday).