The majority of people in Wales think the Welsh Government is doing a good job managing the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest survey of people in Wales has revealed that 70 per cent believe the Welsh Government to be doing a good or very good job.

This is down from the highs of the summer, but up from September, when local lockdown restrictions were first introduced.

Only one in three people in Wales feel that coronavirus is a direct threat to them.

But two in three feel that the virus represents a threat to the country as a whole.

However, despite the confidence the majority have in the government's handling of the virus, the latest figures also show that people in Wales are more pessimistic about what is to come than those in the rest of the UK.

According to the study, 55 per cent of people in Wales think the worst is still yet to come.

While only 11 per cent believe that the worst of the pandemic has passed.

In the rest of the UK, 52 per cent feel the worst is to come, and 12 per cent feel the worst has passed.

The report, from the Welsh Government, says: "Residents of Wales report a lower mood than residents of the wider UK, and are more likely to anticipate that things are going to get worse.

"They are more likely thank UK residents to fall into the Covid cautious segment.

"An increasing sense that things are getting worse is support by lower comfort levels doing everyday activities, in particular using public transport.

"The vast majority of activities that people plan on doing more of in the coming months, continue to be based indoors - eating at a restaurant indoors is one exception to this, although the net increase is likely to be marginal.

"Wales residents show particularly high intentions to undertake outdoor activities compare to residents of the UK."

New restrictions are set to come in to force in Wales on Friday.

The circuit breaker lockdown will mean people are required to stay at home except for essential journeys or work, where it cannot be completed at home.

Social gatherings will also be banned.

First minister Mark Drakeford said: "To help break the cycle of transmission, there will be no gatherings with people you do not live with, either indoors or outdoors.

"There will be an exception for adults living alone, who will be able to join with one other household alone."

The survey shows that 46 per cent of people in Wales are already staying at home for all but essential trips.

The same amount are also currently avoiding meeting other households outdoors.