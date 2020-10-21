OPPOSITION councillors have called for “radical action” after Newport was ranked as the “most deprived” local authority area in Wales - but the leader of the city council has insisted the city is making “great strides”.

A report shows that 23 of Newport’s 95 neighbourhoods are now among the most deprived in Wales, equating to 24 per cent of the council area.

Two areas of Pill are listed as the most deprived in the city, with others in Tredegar Park, Bettws, Ringland, Alway and Malpas also among the 100 most deprived places in Wales, according to the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation (WIMD).

Councillor Matthew Evans, leader of the council’s Conservative group, said the news is “incredibly concerning and deeply depressing”.

“The cabinet needs to get a grip of this situation fast,” he said.

“They clearly just seem to come up with excuses and say it’s not, but the facts speak for themselves - we are the worst and we have gone down quite significantly.

“I just wish they would admit they needed to take radical action.”

Cllr Carmel Townsend, leader of the council’s Liberal Democrat group, said it is “a hugely worrying update”.

“Newport had made encouraging strides but over the past five years, a lot of people have been left behind,” she said.

“There are many reasons for this, but today isn’t the time for political points.”

Cllr Townsend has called for a cross-party group to be set up “to find solutions to this terrible news”.

“There needs to be an open and honest discussion about the progress made in this city, and how we can protect the livelihoods of the people we represent,” she added.

Newport Independent Party group leader, Cllr Kevin Whitehead, said government austerity and management of council budgets are in part to blame.

“It’s sad but I am not surprised,” he said.

“We have had Lower Super Output Areas for too long now.

“On some of the estates in Newport, including my ward Bettws, there are ongoing socio-economic issues.”

Cllr Whitehead said “pulling our city away from this sad statistic” should be prioritised by council leader, Cllr Jane Mudd.

But Cllr Mudd said the city is “making great strides in its regeneration and at the heart of all improvements is the aim to boost the economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being of Newport”.

“Statistics alone do not detail the positive progress of our projects or the excellent work being done with partners to create better futures for these areas and Newport as a whole,” she said.

Cllr Mudd pointed to the council’s Ringland masterplan as a “prime example”, which she said is “already physically improving the area and will undoubtedly enhance the wider community experience considerably”.

“Newport undoubtedly has deprived areas and to be highlighted as such in the WIMD is disappointing,” Cllr Mudd added.

“However, although we have seen a downward move in relation to these statistics, it is important to note that the way they are determined and measured has changed, making a direct comparison difficult.

“It is not the only measure of deprivation used, and other measures show Newport’s progression more favourably.”