ALTHOUGH Remembrance Sunday will be marked as usual in Torfaen this year, members of the public are being asked to stay away due to the Wales-wide 'circuit-breaker' lockdown.

On Remembrance Sunday, a small group of local representatives will lay a wreath at the memorial gates in Pontypool, opposite the Civic Centre.

When announcing the lockdown, first minister Mark Drakeford said there would be an exception on the ban on gatherings for Remembrance Sunday, but only for events organised by the Royal British Legion, "which will be able to go ahead as small events."

Leader of Pontypool Community Council, Cllr Gaynor James, asked residents to avoid gathering to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

"All parades are cancelled because of Covid. It would not be safe to have these large gatherings," she said.

"If you feel the need to visit the memorial gates, please do so at random times when it will be quieter and safe for you to do so.

"I'm really sorry you have all had to make so many heartbreaking sacrifices, but remember those who fought and died for us and the sacrifices that were made then. We are at war with this virus, but we can beat it together if we follow the guidelines.

"Keep yourselves and others safe, and when it is all over, and we have won, we will then celebrate together.

"Remember we need to help the NHS and please keep safe."

Cllr James suggested one way to mark the two-minute silence at 11am could be by stepping out on to your doorstep with neighbours to observe the silence.

On Thursday, October 22, leader of Torfaen Council and member of Pontypool British Legion, Cllr Anthony Hunt, will raise a Poppy Appeal flag outside the Civic Centre in Pontypool to declare the official opening of the 2020 Poppy Appeal across Gwent.

Cllr Hunt said: "With it being the first time that Torfaen has declared the official opening of the Poppy Appeal, it’s truly an honour to be raising the flag outside the Civic Centre this year.

"During these uncertain times, it’s regrettable that no public event can take place to mark this occasion, however, there are online resources available and many innovative ways people can get still get involved to raise money for the Poppy Appeal this year."

There are several ways to still support the Royal British Legion leading up to this Remembrance Day.

These include by visiting your local supermarket, by donating online via britishlegion.org.uk - where you will receive a link to a printable poppy which you can print off and place in your window to show others you’re supporting the Poppy Appeal, or by donating via text - to donate £2 text POPPY2 to 70545, to donate £5 text POPPY5 to 70545, or to donate £10 text POPPY10 to 70545.