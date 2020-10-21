A BLAENAU Gwent school will be closed to all pupils until after the half term break.
The decision has been made after a Year 11 pupil at Tredegar Comprehensive School tested positive for coronavirus.
As a result, all Year 11 pupils have been asked to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.
The school was already closed to Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 pupils and following the decision that Year 11 pupils were also to self-isolate, the school will be now closed until after the half-term break.
"Measures and procedures are already in place within all Blaenau Gwent schools to limit group numbers and pupil contact, coupled with enhanced cleaning regimes and Covid Secure Risk Assessments," said a Blaenau Gwent council spokesman. "There is no need for anyone who has not been contacted to self-isolate or be unduly concerned.
"School staff remain vigilant to pupils displaying any symptoms, and are ready to take appropriate action. Parents, carers and guardians can support this by remaining alert and ensuring that children do not attend school if they develop any potential symptoms, however mild."
You can find more advice about self-isolation at - gov.wales/self-isolation-stay-home-guidance-households-possible-coronavirus