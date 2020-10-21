A NEW Microsoft project will award a £40,000 fund for local community groups, schools, and organisations in Newport and beyond.
The challenge, ChangeX, supported by a Community Empowerment Fund from Microsoft, will support up to 10 teams to get new projects kicked off for the benefit of the local community.
People can choose from 12 ideas that have already proven to have a positive social or environmental impact, both in the UK and other parts of the world.
Among the ideas groups can choose from are ‘Community Fridge’, a communal place where surplus food is shared with the local community by local businesses and individuals.
‘Cycling Without Age’, a Danish programme that allows older people in nursing homes to maintain healthy connections with the local community through regular bicycle rides.
Lastly, ‘Grow at School’, a programme that supports teachers to start an outdoor classroom, teaching kids how to grow their own food.
Upon applying to the challenge, each team has 30 days to build a small team and design an action plan to be eligible for seed funding. The challenge grants range from £500 to £5,000, depending on the selected idea.
Applications are currently open and seed funding will be allocated to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information go to https://www.changex.org/gb/funds/uk-community-challenge