LOCALISED figures that chart emerging - and receding - coronavirus hotspots across Wales have been published for the first time by Public Health Wales.

They focus on areas containing around 2,000-6,000 households (known as Middle Layer Super Output Areas, or MSOAs) and are based on rolling case rates for the past week, the past 21 days, and since the pandemic began.

The figures show that areas in Caerphilly county borough and in Blaenau Gwent had Gwent's highest rolling weekly case rates, to October 17.

The number of cases in individual areas may seem low, but when measured against the cases per 100,000 population yardstick, they give an idea of how coronavirus is spreading in those areas compared to others.

The area comprising north Blackwood, Argoed and Markham had Gwent's highest rolling weekly case rate - to October 17 - of 246.8 per 100,000 population. The number of cases confirmed in that week was 14.

Sirhowy (Tredegar), with 17 cases, had the second highest case rate, of 240.2 per 100,000, with Abertillery South and Llanhilleth (16 cases) the third highest rate, of 227.7.

Then came Tredegar and Georgetown (18 cases), at 215.5 cases per 100,000; Hengoed and Maesycwmmer (17 cases) at 209.8; and Ystrad Mynach and Nelson (21 cases) at 204.3.

For that week, five areas of Blaenau Gwent, four in Caerphilly, and one in Monmouthshire made up the 10 with the highest rolling case rates.

The Aber Valley area of Caerphilly had Gwent's highest rolling case rate for the 21 days to October 17, with a rate of 940.6 per 100,000, based on 64 confirmed cases in that period. This was the 14th highest of all such 2,000-6,000 household areas in Wales.

Tredegar and Georgetown - with 54 cases at a rate of 646.5 per 100,000 - over that 21-day period, and Blaina and Nantyglo (59 cases) had a 21-day rate of 621.8 per 100,000.

Once again, the figures show that for the three weeks to October 17, areas in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent were hardest hit by coronavirus in Gwent as a whole.

Taking the pandemic in Gwent as a whole, the highest case rate to date has been in Blaina and Nantyglo, with 244 cases at a rate of 2,571 per 100,000. This is the 13th highest in Wales for areas with a similar number of households.

Brynmawr, with 141 cases at a rate of 2,540.5 per 100,000, comes next followed by three areas of Caerphilly - Aber Valley, Bedwas and Trethomas, and Caerphilly South.

In Newport, the Pillgwenlly and Docks area has been hardest hit across the whole pandemic period, with 137 confirmed cases at a rate of 1,549.2 per 100,000.

Across Wales, parts of Cardiff currently have the highest rolling case rates for the seven days to October 17, with parts of Rhondda Cynon Taf and Wrexham also recording high rates.