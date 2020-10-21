WETHERSPOONS have updated the rules for pub-goers across the country.

We've put together what you need to know.

Can customers still pay by cash or card?

Yes. A staff member will take your order – food and drink will be brought to your table.

If a customer cannot use the Wetherspoon app, contactless payments are encouraged. The limit has been increased to £45 for card contactless (Apple/Google Pay limit is £100).

When are the last times food and drink can be ordered in Wetherspoons pubs in England and Wales?

The following times apply in Wetherspoon pubs in England:

9pm – last food order

9.30pm – last drinks order

10pm – pub closes and all customers must leave by this time

The following times apply in Wetherspoon pubs in Wales:

9.30pm – last food order

9.50pm – last drinks order

10.20pm – pub closes and all customers must leave by this time

What are the rules on face coverings at Wetherspoons pubs and hotels?

Customers will need to wear a face-covering while moving around the pub, for example visiting the toilet. Customers can remove their face-covering when seated at a table.

Elsewhere, all staff are now required to wear face-coverings. Non-medical face-coverings, protective eyewear and visors are available to staff. Gloves are not compulsory, but are available, on request.

Wetherspooons say PPE will be required for staff working in kitchens or other areas, on occasion, where there might be confined spaces. This will be determined by each pub’s risk assessments.

What about exemptions on the face covering rule?

Staff and customers don't need to wear a face-covering if they have a medical condition exempting them.

Children under the age of 11 need not wear a face-covering.

There are also scenarios when customers might be asked, and are permitted, to remove a face-covering, including for age-identification purposes and when buying age-restricted products, such as alcohol.

Can customers order at the bar?

Wetherspoons said: "Government guidelines mean that our pubs are now operating table service only.

"Customers should order directly from their table, using the Wetherspoon app. The app can be downloaded in advance of your visit. Visit this page for more information.

"Where unable to order using the app (if a customer has no smart phone), staff will take orders and bring food and drink to the table. Customers cannot order at the bar."

What are the rules on groups of customers?

The maximum permitted size of any group around a table is six, whether inside or outside. Through the use of extensive signage, customers will be reminded about social-distancing guidelines.

Customers must remain seated, whether inside or outside. Furniture must not be moved, as it has been positioned for social distancing.

Having a seat in the garden does not automatically guarantee you a seat inside the pub.

Wetherspoons added: "If customers do arrive in a large group or attempt to congregate in the pub after arrival, they will be asked to disperse around the pub, if capacity allows, or leave the premises.

"We reserve the right to turn away groups larger than six wishing to split across multiple tables."

In Scotland, the above applies, and the group of six is restricted to two households.

In Wales, the above also applies, and the group of six is restricted to one extended household.

Will Wetherspoons pubs show football or sporting events?

The pub chain added: "To help to meet social-distancing requirements and to avoid large groups, no football or sporting events will be shown on our TVs, until social-distancing requirements are relaxed by the government."

For more information, visit: https://www.jdwetherspoon.com/contact/faqs/covid19/uk-coronavirus-covid-19-infection.