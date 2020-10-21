PEOPLE in Gwent’s only non-lockdown area have been reacting to the news of a two-week fire-break lockdown.

On Monday first minister Mark Drakeford revealed that from this Friday, October 23, all non-essential retail, gyms and hospitality settings must close in the short term to halt the trajectory of rising cases.

In the October 11-17 period, Monmouthshire recorded 83 new cases according to Public Health Wales - up from 51 on the previous week, and from 34 the week before.

The most recent seven-day rolling case rate marks the county as having 87.7 cases per 100,000 population, more than Newport (58.8) and Torfaen (83), but below Blaenau Gwent (168.9) and Caerphilly (117.6).

Yesterday the county saw 14 new cases, the joint lowest in the health board area, and some traders have questioned whether the Welsh Government has considered an appropriate balance between the economy and case rate.

First Minister Mark Drakeford, announcing the forthcoming fire-break lockdown last Monday, said: “The reason we have decided on an all-Wales fire-break is partly because of the gap between those areas where local lockdowns are not needed and where lockdowns are in place is narrowing, and it simply makes sense."

In Abergavenny, which was bustling just weeks ago, traders have said they have been hit hard by the impact of local lockdowns in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, and then new national restrictions.

David Sagan, who runs new Frogmore Street coffee shop Ziggy’s alongside wife Rebecca, said while Abergavenny had lost footfall since Torfaen went into lockdown, the national announcement on Monday left the town desolate.

(David and Rebecca at Ziggy's)

“It was a really strange day on Monday,” he said. “It was as bad as I’ve seen footfall here since we started the business in the summer.

“We thought it was because people were taking in the news and that they might be back out yesterday, but that hasn’t been the case.

“I fear we won’t be back fully open after November 9. I worry we’ll come back under tighter restrictions, and I can’t see how that’s fair, because there’s no evidence hospitality has aided the spread of the virus."

Ian Moore, who runs the Laundry Basket in the town, says he will continue operating through the lockdown, but said most damage to his business has already been done.

“My business relies on tourists and I have been impacted massively because the message has been ‘do not come to Wales’,” he said.

“In a time where everyone in this industry is struggling, I felt the language used towards visitors was very detrimental, and that will take a long time to get back after however many lockdowns we have.

“My takings picked up in August to almost comparable levels to last year, but have since dropped again. We can survive this lockdown but I worry about what happens after that.

Ian Moore at the Laundry Basket

“The tourism industry has been decimated by this. I always thought a rise in cases would be caused by students going back to university, and that looks to have happened.

“I fully accept the NHS needs to be protected, but if we don’t get a balance we might not be able to fund an NHS.”

Monmouthshire trader of 43 years Dawn Floyd - who owns St Mary’s Collectables on Mary Street in Chepstow - thinks the town could be hit hardest by the national lockdown.

“Half of my customers are from England and this lockdown is going to hit a lot of us really hard,” she said.

“Footfall had just started to pick up again. There’s a feeling of hopelessness and uncertainty now as to what happens next.

“We were just getting the business back as it should be after the last lockdown. I could understand the decision if cases are high here - but they’re not and this is playing with people’s livelihoods.”

Dawn Floyd at St Mary's Collectables

Leader of Chepstow’s chamber of commerce Sue Kingdom says while the lockdown might be needed, it is vital it is done correctly to prevent devastation for the high street.

“I worry about the impact this will have for months to come if we don’t start to get this [lockdown] right,” she said.

“It’s clear until people start following the rules tight restrictions will continue, and people will be even more likely to shop online, which will be devastating for traders heading into Christmas.”

Monmouthshire council leader Peter Fox said: “I’m assured by Welsh government the lockdown will only last until November 9, and I’m seeking reassurances on what things will look like after that.

“I’m concerned for businesses and all residents across the county who have worked so hard to keep us out of lockdown.

“Some might say the actions of the Welsh government are disproportionate and penalise areas that don’t deserve this.

“I don’t know if I would have taken this decision at this time, however we are where we are and it’s important we adhere to the rules and we do all we can to rein the virus back in."