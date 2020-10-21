RYANAIR have announced new flights from a number of UK airports to Greece for the October half-term break.
Holidaymakers looking for some last-minute summer sun will be able to jet away for a quick break to the islands of Crete and Santorini later this month.
Which UK airports have Ryanair added extra flights?
- Birmingham to Crete - Starts October 24
- London Stansted to Santorini - Starts October 25
- London Stansted to Crete - Starts October 25
- Manchester to Crete - Starts October 25
What have Ryanair said?
Ryanair’s Director of Commercial Jason McGuinness said: “We are pleased to announce these new flights from London Stansted, Birmingham and Manchester to Santorini and Crete commencing from the 24th of October as part of our mid-term break specials.
"British customers can now book a well-deserved break to Greece without the worry of having to quarantine on return, flying on the lowest fares with Ryanair, Europe’s favourite airline.
"Ryanair has launched a seat sale with flights from just £49.99 one way. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped quickly, customers should visit Ryanair.com and book their flights with us today.”
