A MAN turned up at his ex-girlfriend’s to shout obscenities at her while wielding a kitchen knife and swigging from a bottle of Gordon’s pink gin.

A Gwent Police firearms unit were sent to the scene in Caerphilly after Melvyn Jones, 50, appeared armed, drunk and abusive.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant and his former partner had been in a seven-year relationship which ended 18 months ago.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt told how Jones took a taxi to his ex-girlfriend’s house on August 14.

MORE NEWS

He said: “The defendant was outside the property and he was wielding a knife. He started to shout out obscenities.

“He said, ‘I’m going to kill both of you’ and ‘Let me in’.

“The defendant was drinking from a bottle of Gordon’s pink gin.

“The taxi returned and took him back to his own home before firearms officers attended.”

Mr Hewitt said Jones’ former partner told police: “He regularly turns up drunk.”

The prosecutor said the defendant had gone to his ex’s address after downing half a bottle of gin.

He told how Jones’ daughter Amber said to police: “It's where he goes when he gets drunk.”

The defendant, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to the possession of a knife in public and possession of amphetamine.

Jones, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, has 45 previous convictions for 93 offences, including possession of offensive weapons and arson.

Heath Edwards, representing him, said it would be “unjust” to impose a six-month minimum prison tariff because of his previous weapons convictions.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told Jones: “You really have to stop carrying knives about. It’s extremely dangerous.”

He jailed the defendant for eight months, suspended for 18 months, and made him the subject of a six-month electronically-monitored curfew.

Jones must also complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a victim surcharge.