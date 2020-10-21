ITV have announced they will move children's channel CITV for viewers on Sky - and also a number of changes to some regional news services.

We've put together everything you need to know.

What is happening to the CITV channel for viewers on Sky?

From Thursday, October 22, the CITV channel is getting a new home on Sky.

Luckily for younger viewers it isn't moving too far, ITV say it's moving up to channel 612 (instead of 621).

What has happened to ITV's regional news services?

A number of changes were also made to some of ITV's regional channels.

A spokesperson from ITV said: "From Tuesday, October 20, the vast majority of ITV regions and sub-regions will be available on satellite in glorious high definition (HD) for the first time.

"It means ITV will now have the strongest HD offering of any UK broadcaster, a public service first we are very proud of.

"From October 20, we're launching five additional HD service regions on Sky 103 and Freesat 103.

"As an HD Sky or Freesat viewer, most will not need to do anything.

"You will automatically be able to see the correct ITV News for the area you live by making sure you watch channel 103. If you do not see the correct region the advice is to re-tune your box or receiver."

The broadcast giant added: "The vast majority of satellite viewers are HD-ready, but there may be a few with older standard definition (SD) only boxes who may find they still receive a news service from another part of our region.

"If you do fall into that category you may want to think about upgrading to HD and your TV provider – Sky or Freesat - should be able to help. And upgrading will allow you to enjoy high definition channels, not just from ITV, but other providers too.

"You may need to replace your old box, but you will not need to pay an ongoing subscription to continue watching ITV and the other free-to-air public service broadcasters."

Which ITV regions are affected by the changes?

ITV Anglia

​An ITV Anglia spokesperson said: "It means, for the first time, our two separate ITV News Anglia programmes - for the East and the West of the region - will be broadcast to the correct part of the region on ITV HD on Sky and Freesat in the best possible quality."

ITV Border

In an update to viewers, ITV said: "From Tuesday, October 20, Freesat it is switching ITV HD to channel 103.

"A reminder of the correct channels you should watch to see ITV News Border:

BORDER ENGLAND

Sky - 103

Freesat - 103

BORDER SCOTLAND

Sky - 103

Freesat - 103

"There are no changes for viewers who watch us north of the border. The programmes we make for that part of the region will stay on Sky and Freesat channel 103.

"However, if you are south of the Border and only have access to SD, you may start to receive the Border Scotland, rather than the English service. You won't miss any of your favourite programmes, but there may be occasions where you access some additional programming that we provide for viewers north of the Border," ITV added.

ITV Calendar

​An ITV Calendar spokesperson said: "Over the last few years, the television industry has been moving to high definition (HD) broadcasting and we are pleased to say that from Tuesday, October 20, HD it will become the standard for ITV News Calendar on satellite.

"It means our two separate ITV News Calendar programmes - for the North and South of the region - will be broadcast to the correct part of the region on ITV HD on Sky and Freesat in the best possible quality."

ITV Central

​An ITV Central spokesperson said: "It means our two separate ITV News Central news programmes - for the East and West Midlands - will be broadcast to the correct part of the region on ITV HD on Sky and Freesat in the best possible quality."

ITV Cymru Wales

ITV has announced that ITV Cymru Wales will no longer be available on the ITV+1 service on satellite.

The change in service means that from Tuesday, October 20, satellite viewers will need to watch live on the main ITV Wales satellite channel 103 or catch up by recording programmes or using online platforms.

The change is to allow for more ITV nations and regions services in HD across the United Kingdom.

It only affects plus one services on Sky and Freesat.

An ITV Cymru Wales spokesman said: “We were proud to launch our full HD service some five years ago bringing better quality pictures to viewers across Wales.

“Now that improvement is being rolled out to other ITV viewers across the UK nations and regions.”

What about Freeview and Virgin Media viewers?

ITV have urged viewers on Freeview and Virgin Media to get in touch for more information on the changes for them.

The company added: "For details on how this affects Freeview and Virgin Media Cable viewers, or if you need help or advice please complete and submit this form and our team will respond as soon as they can."