A NEWPORT boy has been shortlisted for a Hallowe’en competition, in the top 10 across the UK.

Bargain Max, an online toy retailer, launched a competition for children to show off their Hallowe’en spirit. They asked children to recreate their favourite Hallowe’en characters or film scene using toys and other materials around the home.

Four-year-old Hiro Biggs from Newport was entered by mum Sarah Biggs with his recreation of Batman villain The Joker and he has been announced in the final 10 shortlisted entries, with the winner to be announced next Monday October 26.

Mrs Biggs said: "This is his joker/harlequin, which we bought from a small independent shop. Hiro (above) is obsessed with Hallowe’en and loves dressing up, painting his face and loves having his picture taken."

A Bargain Max spokesperson said: “The quality and creativity of entries into our Hallowe'en competition has been fantastic and it was really tough shortlisting the entries down to just 10!

“Thank you to everyone who entered, we had great fun seeing your recreations of Hallowe'en classics! We hope our competition has brought families a bit of fun and has shown alternative ways we can all celebrate Hallowe'en this year whilst staying safe at home.”

First prize in the competition is a gift voucher for Bargain Max worth £100, second place will receive a £50 gift voucher for the retailer and third place will receive one toy from the retailer up to the value of £25.

