WITH more people opting to shop online (rather than in stores) these days because of the coronavirus pandemic, experts have predicted that Christmas shopping is going to pick up much earlier in the season than usual. That means that waiting until the last minute—or even the last few weeks—could leave you desperately trying to find one of the few popular products still available or paying out the nose for rush shipping.

The smart solution is to start your Christmas shopping ASAP, especially if you have your eye on one of the year's most popular gifts. Below are 14 of the top gifts that everyone will be buying this year that could sell out quickly once peak shopping season hits. We recommend snagging these items—which includes everything from the coveted AirPods Pro to the celebrity-loved Barefoot Dreams blanket—now while you still can.

1. Apple AirPods Pro

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Wired headphones are so 2019. Instead, get your music-obsessed giftee a pair of the wildly popular Apple AirPods Pro, which our experts ranked as the top wireless earbuds. When we tested them, the upgraded version of the iconic white buds performed the best in all categories, including sound quality, battery life, and range.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for £209 (Save £40)

2. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine

Credit: Amazon / Nespresso



A coffee maker is one of those gifts you could get pretty much anyone on your list—which is why they tend to fly off the shelves. If you're buying one now, we recommend the Nespresso Vertuo Plus, which our experts chose as the number one single-serve coffee maker out there. It brewed the most flavorful cup of joe in just minutes and its compact design makes it easy to fit on any kitchen counter.

Get the Nespresso Vertuo Plus from Amazon for £149.99 (Save £50)

3. Amazon Echo Dot

Credit: Amazon

If last year was the year of the Echo, this year is the year of the Echo Dot. It has all of the features of the Amazon Echo, but at a fraction of the price, making it the best entry-level smart speaker, according to our experts. The newest Dot, while still a tiny four inches in diameter, even has a majorly improved speaker for better sound quality and is a great gift for anyone who wants their first smart speaker or who already has an Echo and wants a complementary device for another room.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot from Amazon for £29.99 (Save £10)

4. Gravity Weighted Blanket

Credit: Gravity Blanket

Regular blankets are great, but weighted blankets are even better—or at least they make for an even better gift in 2020. Of all the ones on the market (and there are a lot thanks to the growing trend), we found the Gravity Blanket to be the best. It has a super soft velvet exterior that's made for curling up in and provides just the right amount of pressure that's not too light, but not too heavy.

Get the Gravity Weighted Blanket from Gravity for £149.99

5. Kindle Paperwhite

Credit: Amazon

If you own—or have ever used—the Kindle Paperwhite, you understand the hype. It's our experts' top Kindle because it has the largest storage space, has 24 levels of illumination so you can read at any time and anywhere, and is even waterproof. Basically, it's likely to be one of the most popular gifts this year and its already on backorder, so don't hesitate to buy one now for the reader on your list.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for £119.99

6. Ugg Slippers

Credit: Ugg

Slippers are always a great gift—but this year, it seems they're at the top of everyone's lists as we're spending more time at home. For women, popular styles include the super plush Fluff Yeah slide (which celebrities from Selena Gomez to Madonna are obsessed with) and the Cozette slipper. For men, the Ascot slipper continues to be a top seller, with over 3,600 rave reviews on Amazon.

Get the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide from Amazon for £73.17

Get the Ugg Cozette Slipper from Amazon for £29.17

Get the Ugg Men's Ascot Slipper from Amazon for £91

7. Instant Pot

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Some things (or rather, some appliances) never go out of style when it comes to gifts. Like the Instant Pot, which is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser this holiday season yet again. There are plenty of models to choose from but the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus has 10 different cook settings (from pressure cooking to steaming to slow cooking) and can have a meal that usually takes an hour on the table in just 20 minutes. It's perfect for anyone who finds themselves cooking at home more often these days.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1 from Amazon for £116.81 (Save £13.18)

8. Roku Streaming Stick+

Credit: Reviewed

Anyone who owns a TV could benefit from a Roku Streaming Stick+, which did extremely well in our roundup of the best streaming devices. It has an easy-to-use remote and is compatible with nearly every TV, making it a great gift for any person on your list. Psst: If you want one, buy it sooner rather than later—the Roku sold out at many retailers on Black Friday last year.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ from Amazon for £48.92 (Save £11.06)

9. Fitbit Charge

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

We could all use some extra motivation to get out of our seats and go for a walk. The Fitbit Charge 4 will help your giftee to do just that. It performs so well that we crowned it our new favourite fitness tracker, dethroning its predecessor, the Charge 3. It'd make a great gift for anyone who is obsessed with getting fit and healthy in 2021.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 from Amazon for £119 (Save £10.99)

10. Nintendo Switch

Credit: Nintendo

If you've been on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch this year, you're all too aware that it's been hard to find. The popular gaming console—which was a top-selling gift last year, as well—as skyrocketed in 2020 as people sought at-home sources of entertainment (hello, Animal Crossing!). Our experts have been scouring the internet for all the places you can still buy a Nintendo Switch online but stock continues to be limited, so you'll want to scoop one up while you can, or opt for the handheld Switch Lite.

Get the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con from Amazon for £279

Get the Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) from Amazon for £199

11. Barefoot Dreams Throw Blanket

Credit: Nordstrom

More time at home means more time to spend cosying up on the couch with a super soft throw blanket. Of all the ones you can buy, the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket is by far the most popular (and the trendiest!) with celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, the Kardashians, and Selena Gomez raving about it. The blanket will be hard to find in select colours (like the popular animal print), so if you want to get it for someone, act sooner than later.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket at Amazon for £205

12. iRobot Roomba i7+

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Home might be where the heart is, but it's also where the clean floors are (or should be). People love robot vacuums because they do your cleaning for you and make life a lot easier—which we could all use this year especially. Our experts put some of the most popular ones to the test and found the Roomba i7+ to be the best thanks to its self-emptying dock along with its smart mapping technology.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum from iRobot for £879.99

13. Loungewear

Credit: & Other Stories / H&M

Loungewear has become a hot commodity in 2020 now that many of us are adjusting to the "new normal" (a.k.a. working from home and living in our pyjamas). Some of the most sought-after pieces include the trendy Sweatshirt from H&M and the comfy Relaxed Drawstring Trousers from & Other Stories.

Get the Relaxed Drawstring Trousers from & Other Stories for £45

Get the Sweatshirt from H&M for £17.99

Get the Cotton Waffle Double Faced Robe from The White Company for £60

14. Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen

Credit: Fisher-Price

One of the most popular toys this year according to our experts? This adorable playset, which is recommended for kids 12 to 36 months and has both a garden side and a kitchen side, so kiddos can cook what they "grow." Our parenting editor, Anna Lane, believes this will be a hot item amongst younger kids this year and will probably sell out.

Get the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen from Argos for £75 (Save £25)

