FIVE new deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today, among 14 across Wales, Public Health Wales reports.

There have also been a further 962 confirmed cases across Wales, with 138 of these in Gwent.

The new Gwent cases are as follows: Caerphilly, 46; Newport, 26; Blaenau Gwent, 26; Monmouthshire, 20; Torfaen, 20.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began now totals 296, according to Public Health Wales, with the Wales-wide total at 1,736.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

The rise in rolling weekly case rates in Gwent - to October 18- continues apace, with the rate in Blaenau Gwent now at 187.5 per 100,000 population, the highest in the area. The latest rolling weekly case rate for Caerphilly is 136.4 per 100,000, while in Monmouthshire it is now 96.2. In Torfaen it is 92.6, and in Newport 64.

Cardiff recorded 223 new coronavirus cases today for the second day in succession, by far the largest daily increase of any part of Wales. The capital's rolling weekly case rate to October 18 is now 293 per 100,000, the highest in Wales, and almost twice the all-Wales average of 149.8.

The rolling weekly case rate in Merthyr Tydfil is now 253.6 per 100,000, in Rhondda Cynon Taf it is 229.2, and in Wrexham 219.2.

Three parts of Gwent have recorded a proportion of positive coronavirus tests above one-in-10 in the past week - Blaenau Gwent (14.8 per cent), Caerphilly (12.8 per cent) and, Monmouthshire (10.2 per cent).

Today's confirmed cases across Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 223

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 140

Swansea - 86

Neath Port Talbot - 62

Caerphilly - 46

Wrexham - 40

Merthyr Tydfil - 36

Bridgend - 28

Carmarthenshire - 27

Newport - 26

Blaenau Gwent - 26

Monmouthshire - 20

Torfaen - 20

Gwynedd - 19

Conwy - 18

Flintshire - 15

Vale of Glamorgan - 12

Pembrokeshire - 11

Denbighshire - 10

Anglesey - seven

Powys - four

Ceredigion - two

Unknown location - eight

Resident outside Wales - 75

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.